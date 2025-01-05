Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gqeberha police constable Callan Andrews.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mkhakuvana said the two, aged 16 and 17, would appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
They face charges of murder and robbery of a firearm.
“More arrests are imminent as the matter is still under investigation,” Mkhakuvana said.
In his third month of duty, the second generation police officer was patrolling the streets of Gelvandale close to where he grew up when his vehicle broke down and he was gunned down and robbed of his service pistol on December 31.
At 3pm on Sunday a peaceful march will take place under the banner #JusticeforCallan and is expected to see a large crowd marching from the starting point at the Gelvandale clinic before making their way to the Gelvandale police station, where Andrews was stationed, to hand over a memorandum.
It will then continue down Gail Road, into Kobus Road and towards the scene of the incident in Voisen Road,Helenvale.
The dress code is a black T-shirt and those attending are requested to bring a light blue helium balloon to release at the scene.
Andrews’ funeral will be held at the Ebenezer International Church in Algoa Park on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Teenagers arrested in connection with murder of police officer Callan Andrews
Image: RUSLANPHOTO2/123RF
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gqeberha police constable Callan Andrews.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mkhakuvana said the two, aged 16 and 17, would appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
They face charges of murder and robbery of a firearm.
“More arrests are imminent as the matter is still under investigation,” Mkhakuvana said.
In his third month of duty, the second generation police officer was patrolling the streets of Gelvandale close to where he grew up when his vehicle broke down and he was gunned down and robbed of his service pistol on December 31.
At 3pm on Sunday a peaceful march will take place under the banner #JusticeforCallan and is expected to see a large crowd marching from the starting point at the Gelvandale clinic before making their way to the Gelvandale police station, where Andrews was stationed, to hand over a memorandum.
It will then continue down Gail Road, into Kobus Road and towards the scene of the incident in Voisen Road,Helenvale.
The dress code is a black T-shirt and those attending are requested to bring a light blue helium balloon to release at the scene.
Andrews’ funeral will be held at the Ebenezer International Church in Algoa Park on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News