Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end

A drowning, an attack on lifeguards, blistering temperatures and blustering winds along Durban's beaches characterised the last Saturday of the festive holiday season break when more people flocked to the beaches than on New Year's Day.
Dhaya Sewduth, president of Lifesaving SA, said the easterly wind had created unpleasant sea conditions and lifeguards had their hands full trying to control the crowds and keep bathers safe.
He was also concerned the high numbers of bathers on Saturday would be exceeded on Sunday, seen to be the last holiday for many people before starting the 2025 working year.
“Lifesaving SA salutes the efforts of the municipal and voluntary lifesavers. Unfortunately, a report of one drowning incident was received. A victim was pulled out from the lagoon at Zinkwazi. Further details of the incident will follow,” he said.
Another disappointing report was of a group of unruly men that attacked lifeguards on Durban central beaches.
“Fortunately, the police arrested six individuals for their unlawful behaviour. Lifesaving SA condemns the unruly behaviour of such individuals on lifesavers whose primary role is to save lives and prevent drowning. Hopefully, the metro police will deal with them harshly,” Sewduth said.
He said the beach crowds seen on Saturday were believed to be larger than those on New Year's Day.
“With the winds having changed to south westerlies and cooler weather settling in on late afternoon and rain with lower temperatures predicted for Sunday , it could be expected that bathers may still flock to the beaches.
Durban Metro Police confirmed coastal policing members responded to an incident where lifeguards were attacked by a group of individuals.
“The situation had escalated and backup was requested. This led to six suspects being apprehended and one police officer was slightly injured during the operation.
“It was discovered that two of the suspects were in the country illegally and one had been flagged as wanted. All six were taken into custody and detained at Point police station.”
The men face charges of assault, resisting arrest and immigration violations.
Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end
Lifesaving SA thanks lifeguards and warns bathers of challenging sea conditions in heat and wind
Image: eThekwini Lifeguards
