Hundreds of Gqeberha residents demand justice for slain constable
Hundreds of Gqeberha residents took the streets of the northern areas on Sunday afternoon for a peaceful march in honour of constable Callan Andrews, who was killed and robbed of his service pistol in Helenvale last week.
The march, under the banner of #JusticeforCallan, started from the Gelvandale Clinic where police officers, private security company employees, traffic officers and department of health personnel were among the crowd that delivered a petition to the Gelvandale police station...
