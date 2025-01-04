KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi announces R34m boost to amakhosi fightback campaign

A campaign by KwaZulu-Natal traditional leaders to reclaim their powers stripped by the government four years ago has received a R34m boost thanks to provincial Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
In a meeting held at the old KwaZulu-Natal Legislature building in Ulundi on Friday, Buthelezi — who was recently fired as the Zulu prime minister — said he had written to rural development and land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso informing him amakhosi were calling for the return of their powers, removed in 2020, to sign permission to occupy (PTO) documents.
Buthelezi said Nyhontso had responded positively and agreed to meet amakhosi on the issue of PTOs, which was seen as an “attack” on the Zulu monarchy.
“The land is the heart of the nation, without the powers of amakhosi to sign PTOs that means we do not have the land,” said Buthelezi.
He also announced the distribution of R34.1m to traditional councils in the province. These funds, collected from traditional levies and held in trust by the department, will be returned to the respective traditional authorities, including accrued interest, from Monday.
Attendees at Friday's meeting included King Misuzulu's right-hand man Prince Simphiwe Zulu, Zulu amabutho chief induna Prince Vanana Zulu and Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi, the son of the late IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Prince Simphiwe is understood to have dispatched the letter purported to have been signed by the Zulu king firing Buthelezi as prime minister.
Buthelezi said KwaZulu-Natal was the only province where land was administered by amakhosi.
He lauded the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for signing the Ingonyama Trust Act aimed at protecting the land of amakhosi.
Buthelezi said there was a covert attempt to steal this land, which they would jealously defend.
“Recently I was called by lawyers from Mpumalanga who said they need to meet me to discuss issues surrounding the land of the Zulu nation, I told them that I am not going to meet them because they had nothing to do with the land of amakhosi,” he said.
Buthelezi also touched on the issue of his firing saying he had not yet received any official notification from King Misuzulu.
He also announced he is proceeding with plans to open a Cogta office in Ulundi, despite a move by provincial leadership to stay the opening late last year.
Buthelezi said KwaZulu-Natal amakhosi were not ready to hold traditional council elections set for February 4 by the national Cogta department. He said this would be discussed at the next meeting of amakhosi.
KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San leader Inkosi Sifiso Shinga lauded Buthelezi for defending the rights of amakhosi.
Shinga said they welcomed the news that the taxes and levies fund money would be returned to amakhosi, saying it would go a long way towards the development of the traditional council.
Shinga called on amakhosi to unite and fight for the king's land.
TimesLIVE
KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi announces R34m boost to amakhosi fightback campaign
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
