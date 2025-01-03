News

No lives lost in fiery accident between Komani and Tarkastad

By Riaan Marais - 03 January 2025
Ten people were taken to hospital and 10 others escape unharmed when two vehicles caught fire on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Thursday
MIRACLE ESCAPE: Ten people were taken to hospital and 10 others escape unharmed when two vehicles caught fire on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Thursday
Image: Arrive Alive

In a series of unfortunate events on Thursday, one horrific traffic accident led to another between Komani and Tarkastad.

Luckily, despite 10 people being rushed to hospital, no lives were lost in either incident.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the initial incident occurred when a BMW with three occupants travelling along the R61, lost control and overturned on the side of the road.

“As the vehicle came to a standstill, it caught fire, also igniting the grass on the side of the road.

“Luckily, all three occupants managed to crawl from the wreckage with only minor burn wounds.”

However, the grass fire caused large plumes of smoke that decreased visibility on the road, and shortly after the first incident a fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a bakkie.

“Again, the taxi caught fire after the collision.

“The 14 occupants managed to get out without any loss of life.

“The three occupants from the bakkie were also lucky to escape with minor injuries,” Binqose said.

Emergency services responded to the scene where 10 people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of burn wounds, lacerations and other minor injuries.   

“As a department, we are not about miracles and magic, but we always welcome wonders such as these when they occur,” Binqose said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Apple to pay $95 million to settle suit saying Siri snooped on users | REUTERS
Trump sides with Musk in H-1B foreign workers visa debate | REUTERS

Most Read