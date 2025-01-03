Much-loved pastor electrocuted on Gqeberha smallholding
A beloved Gqeberha pastor died after being electrocuted at his smallholding in Theescombe on Thursday night.
Paul Vice, 62, died days before he would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Friday next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.