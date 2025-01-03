The MK Party's Moses Mabhida region has rubbished claims that it organised a protest outside party leader Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla on Thursday.
Social media claims suggested a group of party members outside Zuma's home were protesting against disciplinary letters issued to the former provincial leadership.
On Wednesday, Zuma and his national high command suspended three members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature — Thobani Zuma, Sfiso Zuma and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa — for alleged irregularities and transgressions of the party's constitution.
The Moses Mabhida region called these allegations “false”.
“The presupposition is not correct,” it said. “The leadership from Moses Mabhida region believe those letters should have been submitted directly to the individuals (not on social media) and therefore there is no way they could have entangled themselves in such a matter.”
They added the group was visiting Zuma to seek “political wisdom”.
The visit emanated from challenges of its 94 wards in the seven subregions under Moses Mabhida. They claimed the region is now divided into two groups which needed Zuma's attention.
“Numerous efforts have been taken to address the matter but to no avail. Proper communication procedure and protocol have been adhered to but no response has been received. Hence these commanders felt it would be wise to take the issue straight to the president to seek his vast political sagacity.”
TimesLIVE
MK Party dismisses alleged protest outside Zuma's Nkandla home
Journalist
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The MK Party's Moses Mabhida region has rubbished claims that it organised a protest outside party leader Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla on Thursday.
Social media claims suggested a group of party members outside Zuma's home were protesting against disciplinary letters issued to the former provincial leadership.
On Wednesday, Zuma and his national high command suspended three members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature — Thobani Zuma, Sfiso Zuma and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa — for alleged irregularities and transgressions of the party's constitution.
The Moses Mabhida region called these allegations “false”.
“The presupposition is not correct,” it said. “The leadership from Moses Mabhida region believe those letters should have been submitted directly to the individuals (not on social media) and therefore there is no way they could have entangled themselves in such a matter.”
They added the group was visiting Zuma to seek “political wisdom”.
The visit emanated from challenges of its 94 wards in the seven subregions under Moses Mabhida. They claimed the region is now divided into two groups which needed Zuma's attention.
“Numerous efforts have been taken to address the matter but to no avail. Proper communication procedure and protocol have been adhered to but no response has been received. Hence these commanders felt it would be wise to take the issue straight to the president to seek his vast political sagacity.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics