Gqeberha man hands himself over to police after murder of girlfriend

A Gqeberha family had a horrific start to the new year after a woman discovered the brutally beaten body of her sister on January 1.
Baxolise Vuso, 25, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday after he handed himself over to police on January 1 for the alleged murder of his girlfriend Zanele Dibaza, 21.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident unfolded in the Qunu township in Chatty during Wednesday morning.
“She [Dibaza] and her partner were at her house on January 1 and everything seemed fine before they left together at about 6.30am.
“About an hour later, her sister wanted her to go with them to the shop and she found her sister at the boyfriend’s house in the same area.
“She had suffered severe head wounds and was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.”
Beetge said Vuso handed himself over to police at about 8pm.
“Vuso appeared in court today [Friday] on a charge of murder and his case was remanded to a later date.”
