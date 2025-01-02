The Special Action Committee (SAC) for Education says it is deeply disappointed by the Cape Town high court’s decision to strike its urgent application to save 2,407 education posts in the Western Cape.
The organisation, which filed the application last week, heard on Monday that judge Melanie Holderness ruled the matter be struck from the court roll.
The application was made after the Western Cape education department said in August the department faces a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years and is left with no choice but to cut teacher posts.
SAC chairperson Terrence Smith said: “We hoped for an urgent interdict to halt the WCED’s reckless and irrational decision to terminate 2,407 teaching positions in the Western Cape. [The decision comes] with catastrophic implications for schools, communities and the right to quality education for our children.”
The decision is particularly devastating for schools in impoverished and crime-infested areas, he said.
Special Action Committee’s urgent court application to save Western Cape education posts fails
Image: 123RF/stockbroker
Smith said the effects will be mostly felt in these areas:
“These communities already suffer from overcrowded classrooms of more than 40 pupils. Losing these teachers will push class sizes to 50 or more, further degrading the quality of education in an already struggling system. The Western Cape is ranked below Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape in matric results, and this will only deepen the crisis.
“This shortsighted and destructive plan highlights the WCED’s disregard for the rights and futures of the most vulnerable children.”
The SAC said its review application will be heard soon.
