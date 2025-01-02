News

Nelson Mandela Bay road safety operations helping but Eastern Cape death toll exceeds 150

02 January 2025
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Proactive operations in designated hotspots are paying dividends for Nelson Mandela Bay’s traffic services, leading to a drop in road fatalities compared to last year’s festive season.

Statistics for the Eastern Cape paint a bleaker picture, however, with the final road accident death toll expected to exceed last year’s number...

