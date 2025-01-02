Nelson Mandela Bay road safety operations helping but Eastern Cape death toll exceeds 150
Proactive operations in designated hotspots are paying dividends for Nelson Mandela Bay’s traffic services, leading to a drop in road fatalities compared to last year’s festive season.
Statistics for the Eastern Cape paint a bleaker picture, however, with the final road accident death toll expected to exceed last year’s number...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.