Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has celebrated the birth of 219 babies at public hospitals across the province on New Year’s Day.
The first baby — a little girl — was born at three minutes past midnight. She was followed by 112 other girls and 106 boys.
While at Gqeberha’s Dora Nginza hospital, Capa handed out gifts to the new mothers.
However, during her visit to Nelson Mandela Bay, the MEC also voiced concern at the fact the youngest of the new moms was a 12-year-old girl.
“When the girl was going for antenatal care, our doctors immediately informed the family, and a case was opened with the police for further investigation.
“As a department we played our part by opening the case.
“We will follow this case up because there is no way that a 12-year-old can legally consent to sex.
“You can’t have a 12-year-old having a baby. It’s just unacceptable,” Capa said.
She called on parents to play an active role in ensuring that girls and boys were educated about the dangers of unprotected sex.
The department said it would continue working with stakeholders to intensify sex education to ensure that youngsters could make informed decisions.
HeraldLIVE
Much too young: 12-year-old mom worries Eastern Cape health MEC
Image: THINKSTOCK
Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has celebrated the birth of 219 babies at public hospitals across the province on New Year’s Day.
The first baby — a little girl — was born at three minutes past midnight. She was followed by 112 other girls and 106 boys.
While at Gqeberha’s Dora Nginza hospital, Capa handed out gifts to the new mothers.
However, during her visit to Nelson Mandela Bay, the MEC also voiced concern at the fact the youngest of the new moms was a 12-year-old girl.
“When the girl was going for antenatal care, our doctors immediately informed the family, and a case was opened with the police for further investigation.
“As a department we played our part by opening the case.
“We will follow this case up because there is no way that a 12-year-old can legally consent to sex.
“You can’t have a 12-year-old having a baby. It’s just unacceptable,” Capa said.
She called on parents to play an active role in ensuring that girls and boys were educated about the dangers of unprotected sex.
The department said it would continue working with stakeholders to intensify sex education to ensure that youngsters could make informed decisions.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News