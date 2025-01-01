Fire wipes out Stellenbosch homes on New Year’s Eve

Nobuhle Nonhinhi escaped with only a few personal documents, a television set and a fridge when a fire engulfed an informal settlement in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch on New Year’s Eve.
Despite the devastation, Nonhinhi is grateful to have saved her three children, aged 23, six and one. She is among close to 90 victims who watched their belongings burn on Tuesday night. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
“I went out for about 10 minutes. Then I heard a scream: ‘Fire fire, fire’. I ran back to check. On arriving I was shattered. The fire was rampant, with a lot of smoke,” she said.
“I tried to navigate the smoke and take the children out and move them to our relative's house. I managed to take them safely out of the house with the older one helping. I also managed to take some documents and items. I lost the rest. It was sad folding my arms and watching my belongings burn.”
Nonhinhi was in shock when she spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday.
“We have no clue where to go. There hasn’t been any formal communication about how we are going to be helped.”
Gift of the Givers’ project manager Ali Sabla said “residents pleaded for us to assist them”.
“Just when we thought our disastrous month was done for the year of 2024, on New Year’s Eve we received frantic calls from residents and community members of J Section in Kayamandi informal settlement,” said Sabla.
“We dispatched a team this morning to do an assessment and deliver the immediate humanitarian needs of hot meals, water, personal hygiene care packs, baby care packs and blankets to assist the fire victims.
“ It was not a happy new year for them as they lost everything. School starts in two or three weeks, and the children have lost all their school uniforms and stationery.”
Sabla said Gift of the Givers teams will be on site for the next seven days “to assist residents with hot meals, and we will purchase school uniforms and stationery”.
Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the fire started around 9.30pm on Tuesday. He said the fire affected 20 structures on Bassi Road.
“Initial assessments indicate about 90 residents have been affected. We are grateful to report no casualties were reported,” said Grobbelaar.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation and the municipality is working to provide immediate relief to those affected.”
Fire wipes out Stellenbosch homes on New Year's Eve
