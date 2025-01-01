News

WATCH | Robots that made headlines in 2024

By Reuters - 01 January 2025

From researchers teaching a robot to use a jetpack, to a six-legged robot “guide dog” that uses AI to help visually-impaired people, these are some of the robots that made headlines in 2024. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

New Year's celebrations around the globe kick off 2025 | REUTERS
These robots made headlines in 2024 | REUTERS

Most Read