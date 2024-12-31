Ramaphosa hails GNU in new year's message

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the gains made by the government of national unity (GNU) since its establishment in his new year's message, attributing the steady economic improvements in the country to the GNU.
His message comes amid intense political unrest in neighbouring Mozambique as many flee to South Africa after the disputed election victory of the ANC's sister party Frelimo. Ramaphosa made no mention of this ongoing threat to South Africa's economy.
He however made mention of the Israeli war against the people of Palestine, emphasising South Africa would continue its support and solidarity of many people and nations around the world.
“We continue to stand in solidarity with the victims of injustice in other parts of the world. We have stood firm in our support for the struggle of the people of Palestine. As the conflict in the Middle East continues, as genocide is perpetrated against the people of Gaza and as Israeli hostages remain in captivity, we continue to call for the cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.”
Ramaphosa said the GNU has presented a new era, which he claimed holds great promise, arguing the economy is slowly but steadily improving while more South Africans are finding jobs.
He said inflation has been falling, making essential goods more affordable for households.
“In 2024, South Africa achieved its first primary budget surplus in 15 years. Public sector investment has risen for another straight year. There is increased investment in roads, rail, public housing, energy and water and sanitation infrastructure. Business confidence to enhance investments is on the rise. International investor sentiment towards South Africa has improved, with more companies seeking to invest or expand their presence in our economy,” he said, adding that these were part of economic reforms implemented by the sixth administration.
Under Ramaphosa's energy plan, which saw the establishment of an electricity ministry under his office, the country has seen close to 300 days without load-shedding.
He commended his government for having reduced long delays in handling imports and exports, saying rail freight is flowing more efficiently.
“Through the partnership between government and business — and through the ongoing co-operation with social partners, including labour — we are making real progress in removing the obstacles to faster growth and job creation.
“This has been a year in which we have intensified the fight against crime. Through the focused execution of Operation Shanela, Operation Vala Umgodi as well as operations against the construction mafia, our law enforcement agencies are decisively dealing with organised crime, illegal mining, extortion at construction sites and other priority crimes,” he said, adding that the focus must be on the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.
He said the government needed to work with urgency and purpose to grow an inclusive economy and create jobs.
It also needed to support municipalities to ensure people receive quality services.
“We will be embarking on a National Dialogue, bringing all South Africans together to develop a common vision for the country. In 2025, we will be hosting the first G20 summit on African soil. Through our leadership of the G20, we will work for solidarity, equality and sustainable development that will have an impact on many peoples around the world.”
