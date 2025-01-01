‘Next level’ music performance coming to Gqeberha
What was supposed to be a one-off collaboration piqued the interest of a prominent music producer who quickly brought one of the SA’s music icons and a local artist together for the “Next Level” show in Gqeberha.
Singer Vicky Sampson, internationally known for her hit My African Dream, will be teaming up with Bay artist Thuba Myeki for a musical performance that will take its audience on a ride across multiple generations of music in the first week of the new year...
