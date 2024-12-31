News

Former education minister Sibusiso Bengu has died aged 90

By Koena Mashale - 01 January 2025
Sibusiso Bengu's family said he died in his sleep at home on Monday.
Sibusiso Bengu's family said he died in his sleep at home on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Former South African ambassador to Germany and former minister of education Sibusiso Bengu has died. He was 90. 

In a short statement, his family said he died in his sleep at home on Monday. 

“Last night Prof Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu passed away peacefully at home in his sleep. We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, an educator, former minister of education and ambassador among others.

 “Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. The family would appreciate that their privacy be respected at this difficult time,” said family spokesperson Sithembiso Bhengu. 

Bengu served as minister of education from 1994 to 1999 and was then appointed as South Africa's ambassador to Germany.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | REUTERS

Most Read