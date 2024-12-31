YEAR IN REVIEW | Top 10 HeraldLIVE stories as read by you

As the year draws to a close, we look back at the HeraldLIVE top 10 stories — as read by you.
From the George building collapse which made international news in May to the discovery of the remains believed to be that of a woman who disappeared three years ago, these are just some of the events that have shaped our world over the last 12 months.
Do any of these stories stand out for you?
What are some of the other big news events of 2024 for you?
Vote for your top story at the end of this article.
HeraldLIVE Top 10 for 2024
1. Traffic being diverted along N2
Motorists have been advised to travel with caution along the N2 near John Tallant Drive after strong winds and sea surges washed debris along the road on Friday.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality traffic director Warren Prins said on Saturday afternoon officials were at the scene managing the situation after waves broke over the dolosse and threw debris onto the highway.
Read the full story:
2. Thousands of firearm competency certificates issued by Karen Webb could be declared invalid
Thousands of former clients of firearms dealer Karen Webb could be expected to surrender their guns to the police as their competency to possess firearms is being drawn into question.
Attorneys specialising in the Firearms Control Act confirmed they have been inundated with calls from gunowners who had their firearms confiscated by the police.
Read the full story:
3. VIDEO | George collapse site developer speaks out
The developer in charge of the George construction site where a multi-storey building collapsed on Monday afternoon, has described the incident as a tragedy.
The death toll climbed to six by Tuesday morning.
Read the full story:
4. Remains believed to be those of missing Silvia Wittal found
The badly decomposed remains of a woman found in Sardinia Bay on Sunday are believed to be those of Silvia Wittal, who went missing three years ago.
Wittal, 45, of Richmond Hill, in Gqeberha, went missing on December 30, 2021, after dropping her children off with her ex-husband.
Read the full story:
5. Deadline looms for residents to recode prepaid electricity meters
Less than half of the prepaid electricity meters in Nelson Mandela Bay have been reset, and the rest are at risk of malfunctioning on November 24 if not recoded in time, leaving residents in the dark.
After the expiry of the deadline, residents whose meters have not been reset will be unable to punch in the numbers of the electricity credit tokens they have bought.
Read the full story:
6. Renew your driver’s licence in just 15 minutes
Once you are at the front of the queue, it may soon take only about 15 minutes to renew your driver’s licence — and there is no need to bring ID photos along.
This is thanks to a smart enrolment unit (SEU) being piloted at the Motherwell Driving Licence Test Centre.
Read the full story:
7. Police officer hijacked, state vehicle stolen
A Nelson Mandela Bay police officer was hijacked by five men as he parked his state-owned vehicle in the yard of his Kwazakhele home on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the detective attached to the Walmer police station was inside his yard in Ngwendu Street at about 6.25pm, and as he alighted from his vehicle, two of the five men pointed firearms at him.
Read the full story:
8. Senior supply chain official fired for gross misconduct
After being suspended for 30 months but with a brief return earlier in 2024, the SA Local Government Bargaining Council has ruled that senior Bay supply chain director Cynthia Ngxesha be dismissed.
In her judgment, Ntombekhaya Sesani handed down the sanction on February 29.
Read the full story:
9. Double celebration for family after years of sacrifice as siblings graduate
After decades of sacrifice, two siblings could not have made their mother and grandmother prouder after they crossed the stage to receive their respective qualifications during Nelson Mandela University’s Autumn graduation ceremony.
Zukhanye and Lutho Nomnganga were able to share the memorable moment with their mother Thozama, and grandmother Nontobeko, who raised the pair after their mother had to move to Johannesburg for work to support the family.
Read the full story:
10. Residents drain Van der Kemp’s Kloof dams
Some Bethelsdorp residents have taken it upon themselves to drain the dams in Van der Kemp’s Kloof in an effort to prevent future incidents of drowning or criminality in the area.
The action taken by the residents follows two incidents earlier in 2024 in which the body of a murdered person was dumped in one of the dams, and then a child drowned.
Read the full story:
VOTE
And here is your opportunity to vote for your top HeraldLIVE story for 2024.
You can also let us know if there are any stories not on this list that stood out for you by ticking the "other" option and adding your option.
