News

Motorist killed after stopping at scene of Gqeberha robbery

By Riaan Marais - 31 December 2024
A man was shot and killed in Walmer township when he reportedly came across a robbery in progress
TRAGIC END: A man was shot and killed in Walmer township when he reportedly came across a robbery in progress
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Being in the wrong place at the wrong time cost a man his life in Gqeberha on Tuesday as he came across an armed robbery in progress, leading the gunmen to open fire on him.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 40-year-old, who was driving a white Opel Corsa bakkie, stopped in front of a shop in Sakwatsha Street, Walmer township, at about 11am.

Unbeknown to him, another bakkie in front of him, which was delivering paraffin, was being robbed by four men armed with firearms.

“It is suspected that the robbers feared that the Corsa was an escort vehicle for the bakkie being robbed, and they opened fire on the victim,” Beetge said.

The motorist suffered several gunshot wounds and died on the scene as the suspects fled.

The name of the victim has yet to be released, and the suspects are still at large.

Police are investigating cases of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | REUTERS

Most Read