LISTEN | Diabetic Baleka Mbete opens up and urges young people to take care of their health
Image: GCIS Siyabulela Duda
Opening up about her diabetes, former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete urged younger people to take better care of their health.
“I’m lucky, I haven’t been as unwell as I’ve seen other age-mates,” she said in a lighthearted conversation with broadcaster David Mashabela.
Mbete, 75, said: “I am diabetic, which is not something anyone enjoys because you have to inject yourself daily, something I hate.
“After breakfast I’m supposed to take my tablets and inject. Sometimes I forget. Some damage begins to happen within your system. In particular there are these tiny blood vessels in the eye that then react by bleeding.”
