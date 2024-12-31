News

UPDATE | Large parts of Gqeberha without water

By Riaan Marais - 31 December 2024
A power failure at the Churchill water treatment works has led to widespread water outages across Nelson Mandela Bay
DRY TAPS: A power failure at the Churchill water treatment works has led to widespread water outages across Nelson Mandela Bay
Thousands of residents in several Gqeberha suburbs woke up on Tuesday to find they had no water after a power failure along the supply line from one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s major supply dams.

According to a statement by the municipality, the Churchill and Elandsjagt water treatment works experienced power failures on Monday night.

Officials managed to restore power, but the Churchill water treatment works suffered another failure on Tuesday.

This resulted in low water pressure along the Churchill bulk pipeline and water outages across significant parts of the metro.

No timeline was given for when the water supply would be restored.

The following areas are experiencing water outages:       

• Coastal suburbs of Nelson Mandela Bay   

• Blue Horizon Bay      

• Beachview      

• Walmer (Seventh Avenue to Seventeenth Avenue)      

• Walmer Township      

• Parts of Walmer Heights      

• Walmer Downs      

• Charlo      

• Overbaakens      

• Newton Park      

• Parts of Fairview      

• High-lying areas of Schauderville      

• Mangold Park      

• Greenacres      

• Perridgevale      

• Adcockvale      

• Parsons Hill     

• Glendinningvale      

• Mill Park      

• Linkside      

• Mount Croix      

• Greenacres Hospital      

• St George’s Hospital      

• Richmond Hill      

• High-lying areas of Central

Meanwhile, Missionvale and surrounding areas were also left without power on Tuesday morning after a circuit breaker at the Struandale substation tripped.

The municipality said a team was investigating and repairs were expected to take place soon.

UPDATE

Water trucks have been deployed to the various locations across Gqeberha following a large scale water outage on Tuesday.

The trucks are stationed at locations listed below:

  • Schauderville
  • Nile Road, Perridgevale
  • Walmer Township
  • Builders Warehouse, Buffelsfontein Road
  • Behind VW, Fairview

The trucks may leave to refill however, they will return to the above-mentioned locations.

