News

Enraged family demand answers after woman and baby die at JHB clinic

31 December 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Miriam Singh, 32, allegedly went to Westbury clinic in labour on Sunday but died with her baby.
Miriam Singh, 32, allegedly went to Westbury clinic in labour on Sunday but died with her baby.
Image: 123RF/ File photo

Westbury community members in Johannesburg joined the grieving family of Miriam Singh — who allegedly died in labour — in a protest outside the Westbury clinic on Tuesday.

Singh, 32, allegedly went to the clinic in labour on Sunday but neither she nor her baby survived.

Community member Melissa Davids said they were puzzled by Singh and her baby's death and no health official has engaged them.

She said they were told they would meet Johannesburg finance MMC Margaret Arnolds.

“The community is angry, the community is raging,” she said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | REUTERS

Most Read