Dangerous sea conditions expected over next few days

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued an advisory for potentially dangerous sea conditions over the next few days, particularly over New Year’s Day, due to a new moon spring tide.
Spring tide is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Earth, sun and moon align, causing amplified gravitational pulls which bring about higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides.
Due to the stronger tidal flow, dangerous rip currents that can pull swimmers out to deeper water are also more prevalent.
Bathers are urged to heed warnings from lifeguards and to keep an eye out for any strange currents which can be visible from the beach.
Hikers walking along coastal trails are also warned to be careful of water crossings because the high tide water mark will be much higher than usual.
Fishermen along the shore are advised that waves can reach spots normally safe from the water.
The NSRI recommended that people planning to visit the beach consult weather and tidal forecasts on the SA Weather Service’s website.
People planning to go out to sea on boats or other watercraft are advised to always wear life jackets and ensure all safety equipment is prepared and in working order before embarking.
The NSRI shared the following general water safety tips:
• Alcohol and water do not mix: Drinking alcohol before doing an activity in or near water may put your life at risk.
• Supervise children: Ensure youngsters have responsible adult supervision in and near the water.
• Inland water caution: Be cautious around rivers, lakes and dams, especially during heavy rainfall.
• Weather awareness: Monitor adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and fast-flowing rivers.
• Time your activities: Be cautious during tide changes, especially when high tide recedes to low tide for beach visitors. Rock anglers need to be aware of the incoming tide.
• Stay informed: Follow local safety alerts and warnings issued by authorities.
• Save the emergency number 112 on your cellphone.
HeraldLIVE
Dangerous sea conditions expected over next few days
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
