DA adds assault charge to crimen injuria case against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize

The DA in the Western Cape has added assault charges against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize to the existing crimen injuria charges after a viral video recently surfaced of her in a heated altercation with a flight attendant.
During the incident on a FlySafair flight she allegedly made racist remarks against the coloured community.
Mkhize allegedly became aggressive towards the flight attendants, mentioning her late father Khaba Mkhize, a liberation stalwart, in an attempt to intimidate staff.
Provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the party reported the matter to the Bishop Lavis police station on Monday accompanied by the flight attendant who was allegedly attacked.
“Once an individual, someone whose father fought for the equality of all South Africans uses racial slurs and makes comments about a coloured lady from the Western Cape, or from any other area across this country, one needs to stand up and speak out,” Simmers said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“Crimen injuria is the most logical step to take because it addresses the unlawful violation of someone's dignity or privacy. In this case, not only was the dignity of the air hostess enough to open the case but also that of others. We need to stop this effectively and efficiently by holding these people accountable.
“The police have now added assault to the crimen injuria case the DA opened. This case is worse than people may be aware of.”
The SABC has condemned Mkhize's actions while the ANC is investigating her membership. The Patriotic Alliance has also vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission.
Simmers said proper processes must be followed.
“As a party, we believe in the rule of law, which has processes and acts that enshrine how the employer must act. There is a fair process that must be followed; they must not just judge a person based on the media alone. In terms of a party, which she named in the video clip [the ANC], each party has a constitution and disciplinary processes outlined within it. The ANC will then follow its internal process.
“The employer needs to follow the Labour Relations Act.”
He said he will also engage the communication and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi about this matter.
