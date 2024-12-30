The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for the criminalisation of racism after a viral video of a white couple allegedly calling two black women “baboons” at a Food Lover's Market store in Fourways over the weekend.
The video captured a confrontation between the two black women and the white couple. The women accused the couple of making racist remarks, with one of the women stating that six witnesses outside the store heard the couple's derogatory comments. The white woman admitted to being a racist, saying, “Yes, I am a racist.”
ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona condemned the incident, emphasising the need for legal action against individuals making racial slurs.
“It is imperative that we take decisive action to eradicate this scourge from our society. Every incident of racism chips away at the foundations of democracy and inclusivity that we have fought so hard to establish,” he said.
“The entitlement displayed by individuals who believe they can demean others based on the colour of their skin must be met with accountability and legal repercussions.”
Ntshona expressed concern about the persistent racism incidents occurring in communities, saying it poses a threat to the progress made after apartheid.
WATCH | ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after viral Food Lover's Market incident
Journalist
Image: Screenshot/ X
“We are alarmed by the resurgence of white supremacy and the entitlement that fuels such dehumanising rhetoric. Allowing such hatred to persist is tantamount to reviving the very regime of apartheid that sought to divide and devalue the lives of Black South Africans.
“Enough is enough. We cannot allow the actions of a few to regress our nation back to the dark days of segregation and oppression.”
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene also denounced the incident, pledging to report the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
“This incident highlights the urgent need to address racism wherever it appears, particularly in public spaces where all South Africans should feel safe and respected. Such behaviour not only undermines our shared values of equality and dignity but also perpetuates the deep wounds of our nation's past.”
Kunene urged the store to “take a firm stand against racism and ensure that measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future”.
