A man suspected of starting a fire on Table Mountain has been arrested, SANParks reported on Monday.
The suspected arsonist has been charged and is expected in court on Tuesday.
Firefighters have contained the blaze in the Platteklip Gorge area amid windy conditions and a risk of flare-ups.
“We are busy with crew rotation teams from SANParks, the provincial disaster management centre and Working on Fire that will be on the fire line for at least another 24 hours,” SANParks said.
“Aerial support is also on standby but have not been deployed today [Monday] based on assessment of the limited severity of the fire.”
“About 9ha of land was burnt before containment. There have been no injuries or damage to property reported other than a firefighter who was airlifted yesterday [Sunday],” SANParks said.
Suspected Table Mountain arsonist arrested
Man expected in court on Tuesday as fire still smoulders
