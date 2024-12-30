Suspect killed, two arrested after New Brighton hijacking

Gqeberha police arrested two armed suspects and shot and killed a third after cornering a hijacked vehicle in New Brighton at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the hijacking took place at about 8.30pm on Saturday, culminating in the arrests of the suspects about three hours later.
She said two men hijacked a stationary silver Opel Corsa in Ntshekisa Road, New Brighton.
The vehicle’s occupant escaped unharmed.
A case of hijacking was subsequently opened and information on the incident was circulated on all police radio communication channels.
“On the same evening, a few hours later, at about 11.45pm, police spotted the vehicle in Kwaza Street, New Brighton,” Mawisa said.
“The hijacked vehicle was cornered.
“One of the officers alighted [from a police vehicle].
“As he was tactically approaching, it is said that one of the three occupants pointed a firearm towards an approaching officer, and he was fatally shot.”
She said the two other suspects were arrested and police confiscated an unlicensed firearm and seized the stolen vehicle.
“An inquest docket was opened and is to be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
“A case of possession of suspected stolen property with an additional charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was also opened for further investigation.”
Masiwa said the suspects would appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
