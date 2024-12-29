SA intensifies operations along border amid political unrest in neighbouring Mozambique

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has intensified its operations along South Africa's border with Mozambique amid the unrest in that country.
The government said in a statement it was actively engaging the Mozambique government at a bilateral level to address the concerns prompted by the unrest and explore sustainable solutions.
Natjoints co-chairperson Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said the government has noted with concern the ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique and reports of prisoners escaping from a maximum-security prison during the unrest.
“These developments have understandably raised apprehensions among South African citizens regarding the potential cross-border implications.
“South Africa remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability,” said Mosikili.
She said these operation measures aim to prevent and combat any opportunistic crimes that may arise as a result of the unrest, both during and after the protests.
She said both nations are leveraging their strong diplomatic ties to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to restore order and enhance security in the affected regions.
“These engagements reflect the spirit of co-operation and mutual respect that underpin the relationship between South Africa and Mozambique.”
South Africa recognises the interconnected nature of regional security and is determined to uphold its responsibilities in fostering peace and stability in Southern Africa, restoring peace and stability and ensuring safety for everyone.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent Prof Sydney Mufamadi as a special envoy to engage all relevant stakeholders to find an amicable solution.
The government has urged South Africans to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic.
Mosikili said the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available.
“Citizens are encouraged to direct any concerns or enquiries to the appropriate channels to ensure accurate and constructive communication,” she said.
SA intensifies operations along border amid political unrest in neighbouring Mozambique
