Police say the resurfacing of illegal miners in Stilfontein shows they are not trapped, but evading arrest

As more illegal miners resurface from mine shafts in Stilfontein in North West, deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili says it's an indication they are capable of exiting the underground tunnels independently and that their delayed emergence appears to be a tactic to evade arrest by law enforcement agencies.
Police and soldiers began blocking supplies of food, water and other necessities to the illegal miners in November. Hundreds of starving miners started resurfacing a few days later.
At the same time, the Pretoria high court ordered the minister of police and other ministers to allow community members, charitable organisations and interested people to, in an orderly manner, provide humanitarian aid including water, food and medication to the illegal miners.
So far, more than 1,500 illegal miners have resurfaced from shafts in Stilfontein. Several have been helped by local community members using a rope, while the police's Operation Vala Umgodi — “close the hole”, which is aimed at combating illegal mining — continues.
In addition, eight bodies have been brought to the surface.
Mosikili said the police could not allow a situation where the government is held hostage by the illegal miners, this as more of them have been resurfacing in recent days.
She said they have seen more illegal miners voluntarily emerging from the disused mine shafts in Stilfontein.
She said this trend indicates that illegal miners are capable of exiting the underground tunnels independently and that their delayed emergence appears to be a tactic to evade arrest by law enforcement agencies.
Mosikili also addressed what she said is misinformation about the claims that food underground ran out months ago, saying evidence suggests the miners have had access to supplies until recently.
Illegal miners who have been resurfacing painted a grim picture of the situation underground, alleging they had not had any food supplies in weeks. In recent weeks, food and water have been consistently been sent underground, but some of the illegal miners alleged that supplies went to their masters, who in turn sold it to them at exorbitant prices.
Mosikili said the assertions that aid sent down was shared equally among the miners was unverified.
“Government has not sanctioned any official aid deliveries to individuals engaged in illegal activities. Reports indicate that any supplies reaching the miners are controlled by underground syndicates, often leading to unequal distribution and exploitation,” she said.
She said the impression that miners remain trapped due to police actions was misleading.
Mosikili said police have implemented measures to secure the area and prevent further illegal activities, but designated exit points have been established to allow miners to surface safely and face due legal processes.
“The miners possess the means to exit independently, as demonstrated by those who have surfaced in recent days. Government's stance is to uphold the rule of law. Thus, while immediate aid is not provided to facilitate illegal activities, measures are in place to ensure the safety and humane treatment of individuals who choose to come above ground,” she said.
She said operations such as Vala Umgodi are ongoing to to prevent further unlawful exploitation.
“We cannot allow a situation where the government is held hostage. All court directives have been complied with thus far, including the allowed food supply on a daily basis.”
TimesLIVE
Police say the resurfacing of illegal miners in Stilfontein shows they are not trapped, but evading arrest
Journalist
Image: Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee
