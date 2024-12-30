Murder case of Gauteng crime warden postponed to January

The court case of a 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours of Boxing Day has been postponed to January 6.
The officer is expected to appear in person in January.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officer is still in hospital under police guard after allegedly trying to take his own life when he was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.
The man allegedly shot and killed his off-duty Gauteng crime warden girlfriend Chesnay Patricia Keppler at her home. This was allegedly after a domestic dispute.
According to a TimesLIVE report, the sergeant was under the influence of alcohol while on duty with a constable. The sergeant allegedly forced Keppler into the police vehicle while two friends and her mother came outside during the commotion.
The officer allegedly assaulted Keppler and her friends, but the women managed to overpower him and ran back into the house where they locked themselves inside.
The sergeant allegedly took his service pistol and went back into the yard where he fired shots through a kitchen window, hitting his girlfriend. He then fled the scene.
Reporter
Image: Women For Change
