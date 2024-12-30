News

Couple found dead in Limpopo house

30 December 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The woman was found lying in bed and the man hanging from the roof of the house, their bodies already in an advanced state of decomposition. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have opened murder and inquest dockets after discovering the bodies of a man and woman in a house at Northam.

The woman was found lying in bed and the man hanging from the roof of the house. The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

According to police information, the 33-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were in a relationship and living together. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the two were last seen on Christmas Day at about 11.45pm at a local tavern.

“The motive behind this incident is not yet known, though [a] domestic dispute cannot be ruled out. The identity of the deceased will be made public later,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt- Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident and urged people in romantic relationships to seek professional assistance when they are experiencing relationship challenges.

TimesLIVE

