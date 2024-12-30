News

Cash-in-transit guard, suspect killed in Gqeberha shoot-out

By Riaan Marais - 30 December 2024
The Hawks are investigating an attempted robbery that claimed the lives of a suspect and a cash-in-transit van guard in Gqeberha on Monday
A security guard and an alleged armed robber were killed in a reported attempted cash-in-transit heist outside a fast-food restaurant in Commercial Road, Gqeberha, on Monday morning.

It is believed that a second suspect was arrested shortly after the incident took place at about 8am.

Information is still limited, but according to officials on the scene two guards were travelling in an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle and stopped at the takeaway outlet when they were approached by at least two armed men.

A shoot-out ensued and one of the suspects and a guard were fatally wounded.

Police officers and private security operatives responded and on searching the premises found and arrested a second suspect.

The second security guard is believed to have escaped unharmed.

Police on the scene said the matter would be handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

