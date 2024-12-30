A security guard and an alleged armed robber were killed in a reported attempted cash-in-transit heist outside a fast-food restaurant in Commercial Road, Gqeberha, on Monday morning.
It is believed that a second suspect was arrested shortly after the incident took place at about 8am.
Information is still limited, but according to officials on the scene two guards were travelling in an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle and stopped at the takeaway outlet when they were approached by at least two armed men.
A shoot-out ensued and one of the suspects and a guard were fatally wounded.
Police officers and private security operatives responded and on searching the premises found and arrested a second suspect.
The second security guard is believed to have escaped unharmed.
Police on the scene said the matter would be handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.
This is a developing story.
Cash-in-transit guard, suspect killed in Gqeberha shoot-out
