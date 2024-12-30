Bluebottle warnings at popular Eastern Cape beaches

Beachgoers in the Eastern Cape have been advised to exercise caution or avoid swimming at certain beaches as large numbers of bluebottles have washed up on various parts of the coast.
An influx of bluebottles was spotted in Bluewater Bay at the weekend. Large numbers of the small stinging creatures were also observed at Kings Beach, Humewood and Hobie Beach.
Port Alfred’s West Beach was reopened on Sunday after municipal officials closed it for bathers due to the heavy presence of bluebottles.
Bluewater Bay Surf Lifesaving Club chair Eugene van Blerk said its members were helping municipal lifeguards to monitor the situation. He requested beachgoers to listen to officials on duty.
“We have seen quite a few incidents over the past few days of people being stung by bluebottles, but luckily the lifeguards on duty are prepared and know how to deal with these incidents as they occur.”
Van Blerk said Bluewater Bay usually witnessed an influx of bluebottles when the easterly wind picked up, which had been the case over the past week, and sections of the beach had been closed to bathers.
Weather forecasts predicted similar conditions for most of Monday.
“Later on Monday and Tuesday, we expect the wind to turn westerly, which should help mitigate the conditions of bluebottles.
“Until then we will continue to monitor and ask the public to heed the warnings from officials on duty,” Van Blerk said.
A sting from a bluebottle is usually not life-threatening but can be painful. Stings can be treated by pouring vinegar over the affected area.
However, if a bather is stung in a sensitive area, for example, when a bluebottle tentacle is wrapped around the neck, it could lead to anaphylactic shock and require immediate medical attention.
Ndlambe Municipality officials notified bathers that they would continue to monitor the situation in Port Alfred and also appealed to people to heed the instructions of officials on duty.
They advised bathers to follow these steps should they be stung by bluebottles:
- Get out of the water immediately.
- Rinse the affected area with salt water (not fresh water).
- Remove any remaining stingers or tentacles.
- Soak the affected area in warm water.
- Seek medical attention if the sting is severe or if you experience any allergic reactions.
News reporter
