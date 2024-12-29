News

More fuel price hikes to hit in January

All grades of petrol and diesel to increase on January 1

By TIMESLIVE - 29 December 2024
On Wednesday the prices of all grades of petrol and diesel will increase.
On Wednesday the prices of all grades of petrol and diesel will increase.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Motorists are being greeted by bad news for the new year with fuel price increases for the third consecutive month.

On January 1 the retail prices of 93 ULP petrol and 95 ULP petrol will rise by 19c/l and 12c/l respectively, with the wholesale prices of diesel to go up by 8c/l for 0.05% sulphur and 11c/l for 0.005% sulphur. The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 9.50c/l.

The department of mineral resources and energy attributed the fuel price increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar from R17.95 to R18.11 in the period under review, and a rise in the international product price for petrol. The international prices of illuminating paraffin and diesel prices decreased.

From January 1 the following prices will apply:

INLAND

Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.59

Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.34

Diesel 0.05%: R19.29

Diesel 0.005%: R19.44

COAST

Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.80

Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.55

Diesel 0.05%: R18.50

Diesel 0.005%: R18.68

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SEMA 2024 highlights
2024 Ford Tourneo review

Most Read