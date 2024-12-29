Fines amounting to R27,000 were issued to the owners of about 24 vehicles for infringing traffic laws during an inspection blitz in Swartkops, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Saturday.
The operation, led by the Bay municipality and the Metro Police, in collaboration with the police, also targeted delinquent liquor outlet owners.
Officials from the electricity and energy directorate and the office of the chief operations officer also took part in the operation.
Vehicle registration, roadworthiness and traffic regulation compliance were checked by officials.
Several unregistered vehicles were identified, and fines were issued for various road safety and traffic law violations.
Two liquor outlets were also fined and two illegal immigrants arrested.
Electricity was disconnected at a tavern after an illegal connection was found and the owner was fined.
Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Mlindi Mangwane called on road users to comply with laws and for liquor outlet owners to adhere to sector regulations.
The blitz was part of the city’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal drinking, drunk driving and road accidents.
Dozens of fines issued in Nelson Mandela Bay road safety and booze blitz
Image: SUPPLIED
