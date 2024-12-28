Gqeberha woman held for allegedly plotting cousin’s murder
A Nelson Mandela Bay woman, suspected of orchestrating the murder of 42-year old Lungisa Xhegwa, was arrested on Friday.
HeraldLIVE understands that the woman and Xhegwa are cousins...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.