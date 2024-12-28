Just days after Christmas and less than two weeks before her birthday, a Gqeberha woman drowned while enjoying the ocean with her partner on Friday.
Zelda van der Nest, a well-known real estate agent, was caught in powerful currents at Blue Horizon beach and ultimately died.
And now, instead of ringing in the new year with the 62-year-old, her loved ones have to plan her funeral.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kabega Park detectives have opened an inquest.
“Earlier today a couple from Blue Horizon Bay went for a swim [at] the beach, but as they were getting out of the water both were taken by a wave,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The man managed to get out, but the woman drowned.
“Community in the area managed to recover her body and the necessary role players were contacted.”
Van der Nest’s son, Roan van Zyl, could barely speak through his grief, saying it was too soon to talk about the devastating loss of his mother.
“It’s just too early,” a heartbroken Van Zyl told HeraldLIVE.
Condolences poured in on Facebook, as friends and colleagues shared their sorrow.
She was remembered as a deeply loving, kind woman and a true pioneer in the real estate industry.
Gqeberha real estate pioneer drowns in tragic beach incident
Image: SOURCED/FACEBOOK
