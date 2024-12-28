The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will come alive on Sunday as the 13th annual Ebubeleni Music Festival is set to bring national acts to the city.
The beloved music festival promises to bring a memorable blend of entertainment, music, and cultural lifestyle experiences.
The Ebubeleni Festival boasts a diverse and star-studded line-up, featuring a mix of national icons and Eastern Cape talent such as Gqeberha's Zonke Dikana who brings soulful hits and undeniable stage presence.
Jazz master and storyteller Mandisi Dyantyis’ performance will undoubtedly strike an emotional chord with festivalgoers.
The ever loved singer and songwriter Vusi Nova with his unique voice will bring to life performances that meaningfully intersect with his profound sense of identity .
Focalistic, the internationally acclaimed rapper, singer and Billboard charting artist, will put fans into a frenzy of excitement while the BET award-winning Sjava will captivate with his rich blend of afro-soul and hip-hop.
Sure to get the crown moving with gqom bangers are Cairo CPT and Mr Thela, while Clint L is set to deliver seamless mix of beats from one of SA’s most versatile DJs.
Amapiano sensation, Daliwonga will blaze the stage with his chart toping hits.
Rising Afro-soul star, Zuko Sa is sure to mesmerise the audience with his heartfelt melodies. Rising star Zee Nxumalo will be wooing the crowds with her melodic Afro-pop sound.
The festival continues to champion home-grown talent with an impressive roster of Eastern Cape-based artists such as Betusile, Joliza Bhacasoul, Nomabotwe, and Lindo Mtangayi.
SA entertainer, Somizi Mhlongo returns for the third time as the MC, bringing his charisma and flair to the Ebubeleni Music Festival stage.
Ebubeleni Music Festival boasts star-studded line-up in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Gates open at 10am and tickets are available at Webtickets, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide.
Certain roads will closed closer to the NMB stadium.
Prince Alfred Road between Milner Avenue and Fettes Road traffic circle will be a traffic free zone.
Prince Alfred and Rhodes Street Prince Alfred and Innes Street Prince Alfred and Shepherd Street Prince Alfred and Bagshaw Street Prince Alfred and Quick Street
Above streets will be closed and manned by Traffic Officers from 9am-4pm
Fettes Road north to South direction from York Road until Lancaster Street traffic circle will be barricaded by the Organiser and used for VIP parking.
Fettes Road South to north will be open to vehicular traffic.
No parking will be allowed along the IPTS lanes as the buses will be in operation from 5am-8.10pm.
