Police in Gqeberha are investigating a double murder and three counts of attempted murder after a bloody Friday night in Kwazakhele.
The bullet-riddled bodies of two 25-year-old men were found in Tubese Street while three other men, also shot, had to be rushed to hospital.
Police spokesperson Lt Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said no arrests have yet been made and the motive for the attack was not yet known.
“Police can confirm that the case of double murder and three counts of attempted murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident that occurred at Tubese Street, Kwazakhele, last night at about 10:30pm.
“On arrival, police found two male bodies, both 25 years old, with gunshot wounds to the upper abdomen.
“On investigation, they found another three males with gunshot wounds in their lower abdomen.
“They were taken to the hospital for treatment,” Mawisa said.
HeraldLIVE
Bloody night in Kwazakhele leaves two dead, three injured
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
HeraldLIVE
