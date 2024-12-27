The MEC called for a collective effort to tackle the issue of teen pregnancies.
“We need to fight against this. It is not only the responsibility of government and health facilities. Communities must play their part,” said Simelane.
She emphasised the role of parents in guiding their children.
“You need to have honest conversations about relationships, family planning and life choices with your kids. Do not allow your kids to be raised by social media or their friends because they will be coerced and end up making costly mistakes,” she said.
She also spoke about the stigma surrounding contraceptive use, urging a shift in societal attitudes.
“To parents and community members, let us work together to end the stigma. Let us understand contraceptives are tools of empowerment, not shame.” .
Simelane highlighted the importance of a loving, supportive environment for every child.
“Let us all remember every child deserves to be born into a loving and supportive environment. Unplanned and unwanted pregnancies often lead to lifelong challenges for the child and the parent,” she said.
The MEC acknowledged some parents may feel uncomfortable discussing sensitive topics such as contraception with their children. To address this, she encouraged parents to take advantage of healthcare services in the province.
“We have nurses in our facilities who are willing to talk to children and young women.”
Simelane urged parents to accompany their children to health facilities if they are unsure how to navigate difficult discussions.
“You are welcome to accompany your daughter or your son because it shouldn’t only be daughters who take responsibility for their reproductive health.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ‘To older men who exploit young girls, stop it’ — KZN health MEC calls for action against teen pregnancy
Multimedia reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has issued a call to older men who sexually exploit young girls, urging them to stop.
Simelane’s comments come after reports that teenage girls aged between 15 and 18 gave birth on Christmas Day.
The MEC revealed the fathers of the babies were between the ages of 19 and 23.
In a media briefing welcoming Christmas, Simelane addressed the growing issue of teenage pregnancy in the province, describing it as a significant social concern that impacts young girls and their communities.
“It is a problem as it robs young girls of their childhood, often forcing them into adulthood too soon,” Simelane said.
She teenage pregnancies not only jeopardise the lives of young mother, but also place their babies at considerable risk.
“ This is unacceptable. As a society this is something we need to start fighting against,” she said.
On Christmas Day, more than 40 babies were born in the province, with 26 girls and 21 boys successfully delivered.
The MEC called for a collective effort to tackle the issue of teen pregnancies.
“We need to fight against this. It is not only the responsibility of government and health facilities. Communities must play their part,” said Simelane.
She emphasised the role of parents in guiding their children.
“You need to have honest conversations about relationships, family planning and life choices with your kids. Do not allow your kids to be raised by social media or their friends because they will be coerced and end up making costly mistakes,” she said.
She also spoke about the stigma surrounding contraceptive use, urging a shift in societal attitudes.
“To parents and community members, let us work together to end the stigma. Let us understand contraceptives are tools of empowerment, not shame.” .
Simelane highlighted the importance of a loving, supportive environment for every child.
“Let us all remember every child deserves to be born into a loving and supportive environment. Unplanned and unwanted pregnancies often lead to lifelong challenges for the child and the parent,” she said.
The MEC acknowledged some parents may feel uncomfortable discussing sensitive topics such as contraception with their children. To address this, she encouraged parents to take advantage of healthcare services in the province.
“We have nurses in our facilities who are willing to talk to children and young women.”
Simelane urged parents to accompany their children to health facilities if they are unsure how to navigate difficult discussions.
“You are welcome to accompany your daughter or your son because it shouldn’t only be daughters who take responsibility for their reproductive health.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News