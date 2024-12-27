A Kamesh man was expected to appear at the Kariega magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man after a liquor-fuelled argument.
Kamesh man to appear in court for allegedly stabbing 23-year-old to death
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl
A Kamesh man was expected to appear at the Kariega magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man after a liquor-fuelled argument.
According to police spokesperson captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the 32-year-old suspect handed himself over to law enforcement earlier this week.
“It is alleged that at about 4.10am on [December 24], the deceased Akhona Yantolo, 23, was at home in F Road, Kabah, Kamesh drinking with his girlfriend and the suspect.
“The deceased and the suspect got into an argument and they started stabbing each other.
“The deceased ran away towards his mother’s house where he collapsed and died due to his injuries,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg said the suspect then ran away but later during the day, handed himself over at the community service centre at SAPS Kamesh where he was arrested and charged with murder.
