A tavern owner in Komani is set to appear in court on Friday after allegedly attempting to bribe police officers during a Safer Festive Season operation in Bholotwa.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly offered officers a stack of money to avoid closing his tavern, which was operating after midnight in violation of regulations.
Mgolodela said police were busy with the Safer Season campaign in the Chris Hani municipality area when the incident occurred.
“At about 12.45am, police were conducting their routine Safer Festive Season operations to curb contact crimes when they came across a tavern fully operational after midnight. The police instructed the 45-year-old owner to close the tavern and asked the clients to vacate the premises.
“As the police were awaiting the closure of the premises, the business owner allegedly approached the police in the police vehicle and attempted to induce them to accept a stack of money for his business not to close of which the police did not conform.
“He allegedly went further to drop the stack of money inside the police vehicle to subdue compliance.
“Police then went to the station to open a case of bribery and the suspect was subsequently arrested,” Mgolodela said.
Mgolodela said Chris Hani district commissioner major general Rudolph Adolph commended the team for conducting their duties with integrity, without fear or favour thus portraying a positive image about the organisation.
HeraldLIVE
Tavern owner to appear in court for allegedly attempting to bribe police
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A tavern owner in Komani is set to appear in court on Friday after allegedly attempting to bribe police officers during a Safer Festive Season operation in Bholotwa.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly offered officers a stack of money to avoid closing his tavern, which was operating after midnight in violation of regulations.
Mgolodela said police were busy with the Safer Season campaign in the Chris Hani municipality area when the incident occurred.
“At about 12.45am, police were conducting their routine Safer Festive Season operations to curb contact crimes when they came across a tavern fully operational after midnight. The police instructed the 45-year-old owner to close the tavern and asked the clients to vacate the premises.
“As the police were awaiting the closure of the premises, the business owner allegedly approached the police in the police vehicle and attempted to induce them to accept a stack of money for his business not to close of which the police did not conform.
“He allegedly went further to drop the stack of money inside the police vehicle to subdue compliance.
“Police then went to the station to open a case of bribery and the suspect was subsequently arrested,” Mgolodela said.
Mgolodela said Chris Hani district commissioner major general Rudolph Adolph commended the team for conducting their duties with integrity, without fear or favour thus portraying a positive image about the organisation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News