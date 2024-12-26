Cogta minister to visit EC amid high rate of deaths of initiates
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosi Hlabisa is set to visit the Eastern Cape on Friday amid high rate of injuries and deaths of initiates this season.
At least 20 initiates have died in the province since the start of the summer initiation season...
