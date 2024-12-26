A total of 403 people have been arrested for drunk driving on Eastern Cape roads since the start of the festive season.
This as more than 90 people have died in road crashes across the province, with the last reported fatality being that of a crash involving three cars on the N2 near Gonubie Farmers on Tuesday.
The crash involved a Toyota Corolla with five occupants, one male, three females and a minor child.
The car collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi and a Toyota SUV with two occupants.
Two females from the Corolla died on the scene while the minibus taxi occupants all escaped unscathed.
On Thursday, provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department will intensify its drunk driving operations starting from Thursday, with special focus on the provinces coastal towns as holiday makers are expected to migrate in numbers towards the beach.
“Inter and inner town driving as well as rural roads have often proven to be a challenge in the period just after Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with drunk driving often being at the crux of it.
“So far it’s a total of 403 people who have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Binqose said.
Earlier this month, the commission Liquor Board launched a road safety campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay to help reduce road fatalities.
Community safety and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said the campaign had assisted in reducing accidents in 2023.
403 people have been arrested for drunk driving in Eastern Cape
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
