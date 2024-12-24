Police have registered a case of culpable homicide after a driver of a motor vehicle died after colliding with a delivery truck which caught alight on Tuesday near Worcester in the Western Cape.
“According to reports the occupants of a red Kia Picanto were travelling on the N1 Highway in the direction of Worcester when their vehicle collided with a delivery truck at about 10.45am travelling in the opposite direction towards Cape Town,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“The Kia Picanto caught fire and the driver was burnt beyond recognition while the driver of the delivery vehicle managed to escape serious injuries.”
He added that Rawsonsville police station had opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.
“We confirm an incident on the N1 in the area known as Florence, Du Toitskloof, close to Goudini, at about 10.45am today where a vehicle and truck were involved in a head-on collision. One fatality is confirmed and one person sustained minor injuries. All services are currently at the scene.” said Western Cape provincial mobility spokesperson Muneera Allie.
The road was reopened on Tuesday evening after being closed for most of the day.
TimesLIVE
Collision on N1 near Worcester claims driver's life
Image: Facebook: Paramedics, SAPS and Firefighters South Africa
