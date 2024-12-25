The body of a man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon while fishing in Hartbeespoort Dam was recovered on Wednesday.
Police divers, assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam and strategic rescue unit (SRU)located the body.
Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said at 4.14pm on Tuesday the dam duty crew were activated after reports of a man missing in among hyacinth while fishing from a canoe in the vicinity of Kosmos.
The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs was launched and rescue swimmers, the SRU and police responded.
“An extensive search operation revealed no signs of the local adult man, believed to be from Malawi, and the police water policing and diving services) were activated and joined the search operation,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
He said on Wednesday at 10.30am rescue operators located and recovered the body from the water.
The body was taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.
Lambinon said: “Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.”
TimesLIVE
Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The body of a man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon while fishing in Hartbeespoort Dam was recovered on Wednesday.
Police divers, assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam and strategic rescue unit (SRU)located the body.
Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said at 4.14pm on Tuesday the dam duty crew were activated after reports of a man missing in among hyacinth while fishing from a canoe in the vicinity of Kosmos.
The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs was launched and rescue swimmers, the SRU and police responded.
“An extensive search operation revealed no signs of the local adult man, believed to be from Malawi, and the police water policing and diving services) were activated and joined the search operation,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
He said on Wednesday at 10.30am rescue operators located and recovered the body from the water.
The body was taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.
Lambinon said: “Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News