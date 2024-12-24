‘Taking Santa where he’s never been before’
On Christmas Day, needy Bay children will receive donated toys, educational tools, food and clothes, courtesy of Love Sport Africa
For the fifth year, Grey High old boy Athi Mayinje is bringing positive change in the metro through the donation of toys, food and educational tools to some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most impoverished children.
The entrepreneur and founder of Love Sport Africa has spent a large part of the year coaching and mentoring talented township youths and is topping it off by spreading some Christmas cheer through Love Sport’s annual event under the theme “Taking Santa where he’s never been before”...
