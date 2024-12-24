Nelson Mandela Bay police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a 41-year-old man at his Humewood Extension home.
SAPS spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the deceased, Lungisa Xhegwa, was shot multiple times by a masked man.
“On Saturday, at about 1.15pm, the deceased was at his home in Cranwell Drive, Humewood Extension.
“While Xhegwa and a niece were busy in the kitchen, someone knocked at the door, and they opened it.
“The man asked for the deceased by name.
“The man then called the deceased outside to talk to him and once they were outside, the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lungisa in the chest.
“As he attempted to flee, he was followed by the suspect who fired three more shots at him,” she said.
He died on the scene.
Janse van Rensburg said the motive was not yet known and the investigation was ongoing.
Those with any information are urged to contact the SAPS Humewood police station.
They can contact detectives Rudwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018 or the Crime Stop line on 0860010111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.
Janse van Rensburg said all information was confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police search for suspect who fatally shot man in Humewood
Image: STOCK
HeraldLIVE
