Nelson Mandela Bay shootings take shine off Mchunu’s upbeat assessment
Woman shot dead; man wounded in separate incidents in northern areas hours before minister’s visit to city
Festive season police operations in Nelson Mandela Bay were not enough to deter violent criminals in Gqeberha’s northern areas as a woman was shot and killed in her home while a man was wounded in separate incidents at the weekend.
On Friday, Tersha Jansen, 39, was gunned down in her kitchen by two unknown men, while in the second attack, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and rushed to hospital on Sunday evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.