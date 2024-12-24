Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has pleaded with motorists to exercise caution on the roads as the accident death toll in the province since the start of the festive season rose to 89.
“We are witnessing a devastating trend that is claiming the lives of our loved ones, and it is our collective responsibility to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life.
“I urge all road users to be extremely cautious and vigilant on the roads, as well as adhere to traffic laws to prevent more deaths,” Mabuyane said.
The premier described the rise in road accident deaths as saddening and disturbing.
“The lives lost are not just statistics, but people who leave behind grieving families.
“It is our shared responsibility to ensure that we do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies from occurring.”
Mabuyane urged motorists to drive safely, avoid distractions while driving and be courteous and respectful to other road users.
“Together, we can reduce the number of fatalities and create a province where all road users share the road and can travel safely.”
He also extended the Eastern Cape government’s deepest condolences to the families who had lost loved ones during the festive period.
HeraldLIVE
Mabuyane pleads with motorists to drive cautiously as death toll rises
Image: SUPPLIED
