High fees force Nelson Mandela Bay’s legendary River Mile to become a sea mile
One of the oldest open water swimming events in the world, The River Mile, is swimming downstream, having been forced to change its iconic venue at the Sundays River in Colchester.
The event organisers took to social media on Monday to announce that the 101st instalment of the race would be staged at Hobie Beach under the name “Z-Mile” on January 26. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.